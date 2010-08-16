Designed and built for discerning European owners by New Zealand based Alloy Yachts, Red Dragon redefines the marquee, inside and out.

Her body features clean and modern lines, with a near plumb bow, subtle sheer, low-profile coachroof and an extended aft deck flowing back to an elegant transom that slopes down to just above the waterline.

Superyacht Red Dragon’s owner said “I look on Red Dragon as a work of art”. Her hull is finished in anthracite grey with a snow white superstructure and a vivid red stripe providing a handsome accentuation against her sleek and dark hull.

Red Dragons interior design offers a feeling of internal spaciousness is enhanced by furniture that appears to float unsupported with light spilling from under and behind the cabinetry.

In keeping with the clean exterior lines, the interior treatment is spare, angular and thoroughly modern. The interior design was undertaken by Wilmotte & Associates, who have an existing relationship with the owners through designing contemporary museums and art galleries.

Offering a calming and elegant ambience, Red Dragon features muted colours combined with light pouring in from the large surrounding windows, achieving a tremendous sense of space.

A1 Yacht Trade Consortium have signed Red Dragon for charter, announcing her current availability in the West Mediterranean until she leaves for Thailand and the Seychelles this winter. She will return to the Mediterranean next summer for the season at a rate of €200,000 per week MYBA terms.