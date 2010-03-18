Motor yacht Red Square is set to be one of the finest yachts yet to come from a Turkish shipyard. The enormous yacht has been built with sophisticated mechanical equipment and meticulous design. Dunya Yachts has proudly informed us that the construction of Red Square’s hull and aluminium structure have been completed, further stating that “85% of the insulation stage and 70% of the interior substructure have been completed and 75% of the filler and paint stage is also complete.”

The mega yacht is sure outshine some of the most luxurious mega yachts on the water. Her unique exterior features modern design by Diana Scott of design company Sterling Scott.



The striking Red Square yacht is for sale with Edmiston & Company. The mega yacht's broker, Jamie Edmiston told Superyachts.com: "We have been intimately involved in the design and development of the Red Square project since day 1 and are extremely enthusiastic and excited about her forthcoming delivery. She will - in my opinion - be a step change forwards in terms of quality and style from Turkey."



Red Square's sleek and sophisticated styling gives the impression of size, power and speed. Powered by dual 3,150hp Caterpillar Diesel Engines, she will be able to reach a maximum speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of around 14kts. She will be built for world cruising, with a transatlantic range of 4,200 nautical miles.



The sheer amount of entertainment features aboard Red Square only furthers how unique she is; the mega yacht has an infinity pool located on the main deck, a Jacuzzi on the bridge, and her generous sundeck boasts a sliding type sea terrace, open cinema, and gym with knuckled sliding weather-tight door. Other features include a guest elevator with glass trunk, indoor cinema, massage room and steam shower.

Celebrated designer Alberto Pinto lent his talents for the interior design of Red Square. Dunya Yachts stated “Mr. Pinto is aiming for a result that resembles a beach house, with simple materials and a multitude of sophisticated details. The materials are to be sober and simple ... with a selection of very beautiful porcelain, a fine silver service, elegant house linens, decorative objects, carefully hung contemporary artwork”.



The predominant material used on board is bleached oak, broken down into several finishes which go from brushed, woven, smooth and sculpted.



The mega yacht boasts a huge saloon, with open gallery and glazed doors leading through to an aft deck beach club; also home to the infinity pool and four sets of sofas.



The owner's deck has a master bedroom, a walk-in dressing room, twin bathrooms, and a cinema/lounge, leading to a dining terrace. A third saloon on the bridge deck has a partly glazed roof, creating the feel of a conservatory.



Red Square can also happily accommodate 16 guests aboard its luxury and state of the art staterooms, including a fullb-beam VIP suite; two double suties and two twins.

Red Square for Sale

Red Square is due to launch in April 2011 and is currently listed for sale through Edmiston & Company, with an asking price of EUR €63 million.