Shrink Wrap Services’ shelters can protect superyacht refit and new construction projects; providing storage and transportation solutions.

Their experienced team use superior grade shrink wrap which uses the maximum Ultra Violet Inhibitors and is made up of 100% virgin resin material, making it the strongest and most durable shrink wrap on the market. The robust material creates shelters, which can be constructed using a PVC piping frame structure.

According to Shrink Wrap Solutions Ltd, the shrink wrap forms a cocoon around the yacht, keeping it protected from the elements. Any new paintwork or hardware installation will also be protected from air pollutant and dirt.

The quality of the materials and professionalism of the team allows Shrink Wrap Services to solve weather proofing, storage and transportation problems, guaranteeing that the project will last up to a year, remaining 99% waterproof.

According to Gary Whaley, co-founder of Shrink Wrap Serviced Ltd, “Essentially, we are allowing many other businesses to get a piece of the suepryacht pie, and allowing international superyachts to still consider New Zealand as a refit destination”.