Superyacht Royal Romance Returns From Sea Trials

By Ben Roberts

Photos emerged today of the Feadship superyacht Project 1005 - thanks to the Feadship Fanclub team - of the 93 metre vessel returning from her second sea trial.

Reported to be called Royal Romance, this superyacht joins the recent launch of Symphony - Feadship's largest yacht to date at 105.5 metres - and Savannah - the fully hybrid yacht launched earlier this year - in the Top 100.

Of course, details are still scarce as Royal Romance completes sea trials and Symphony enters into the final phases of construction; however these yachts are on the water and we look forward to bringing you more details as they emerge.

Photo credits to Tom van Oossanen, Marcel & Ruud Coster and Erwin Willemse via Feadship Fanclub.

