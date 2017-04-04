Exploring on board this superyacht ensures that discovering the earth can be relished with safety and comfort. Whilst her status as a ‘green’ explorer has won awards for Sparkman & Steven’s naval architecture, her interior now brings her up to date as a main contender in the luxury explorer stakes.

In an attempt to make Safira the ideal superyacht for any globe trotter, her interiors are unfussy yet welcoming, clean but not clinical and ooze a certain level of sophistication that can be hard to find in a rugged explorer.

Earthy, neutral hues and rich, dark wood match the yacht’s affinity with the planet whilst state of the art technology throughout ensures she’s just the right amount of stripped-back. Maintaining a contemporary feel, simplicity is key. Creamy furnishings are cosy and inviting in colder climates whilst rattan furniture on deck makes her equally suited to warmer weather.

Safira’s interior strikes the perfect balance between opulent and elegant. Accommodating 12 guests in 5 staterooms with room for a Jacuzzi, it’s possible that this Newcastle Marine vessel is the most versatile explorer of its class on the market today, available for both sale and charter with Fraser.

Currently on the brokerage market, Safira is available for sale through Fraser Yachts with interior insight photography by Superyachts.com.