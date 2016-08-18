Announced today as sold by the international brokerage house, this superyacht will now cruise the world’s waters with a new owner; who can enjoy classic superyacht amenities on a yacht created by a pedigree team of experts.

The input of experienced project managers, designers and builders led to her existence, but the sheer timelessness of it all is what keeps her going on the water today. Welcoming woods, deep blues and light creams paint the picture of an opulent, yet relaxed interior; all while the exterior spaces offer the evening entertainment required to complete the superyacht lifestyle.

Accommodation for eight is provided through a main deck master stateroom with private study, a generous VIP stateroom and a further two twins. Listed at an asking price of €5,900,000, the elegant and beautifully styled Sagamar is the latest sales announcement from Moran Yacht & Ship.