Superyacht Sapphire Delivered by Nobiskrug

Measuring 74m, M/Y Sapphire was custom built in Germany by Nobiskrug and designed inside and out by Newcruise Yacht Projects & Design, the same team behind the exterior of the 115m M/Y Luna.

Her unique design elements surround an innovative focus on the use of exterior space; including an enormous sun deck with a large Jacuzzi and bar, several multi-functional spaces and extensive use of exterior LED lighting throughout the exterior of Sapphire.

The main saloon of this stunning superyacht is decorated with black Zebrano floorboards, bleached and burr maple furniture, white horsehair covered panelling, and full height windows offering a marvellous uninterrupted view of the ocean.

Sapphire can comfortably accommodate up to 12/16 guests in one owner’s cabin, one VIP cabin, three double cabins and one twin cabin.