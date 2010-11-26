Superyacht Sceptre was originally designed by Sparkman & Stephens, heralded as their finest design from the early 1990s. This aluminium world cruising ketch was launched in 1991 by Camper & Nicholson with interior styling by revered designer, Andrew Winch.

Sceptre is a high performance sailing yacht which not only looks good but is considered to be a world class yacht, featuring system upgrades, striping, bottom paint and all new topsides after her refit in 2010.

On deck she features a centre social cockpit as well as a working cockpit aft as well as being able to accommodate three guests in staterooms each with their own ensuite.

Now available for sale with Sparkman & Stephens, Sceptre is listed at an asking price of €1,900,000.