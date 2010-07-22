Launched by Delta Marine, this highly acclaimed custom yacht (ex; Lady Linda) was named ShowBoats International’s “Best Motor Yacht of the Year”. Bruce Schattenburg, The Sacks Group Managing Director/Yacht Broker commented “This yacht is outstanding in every aspect, from her tank-tested naval architecture and high tech composite construction to her state-of-the-art VSAT communications package, which makes her one of the few boats in the international superyacht fleet capable of supporting video conferencing.”

After being extensively upgrade and meticulously maintained, Sea Owl’s refit project included, installing Quantum Zero Speed stabilizers, complete exterior paint, full W-6 engine overhaul, KVH Fleet 55 Satcom with 24/7 Internet and full audio/visual entertainment system with flat screen TV’s throughout the boat and an extensive security package. Schattenburg added “She offers the new owner the utmost in safety, security, and fun.”

Sea Owl features a classic yachting interior design by Claudette Bonville & Associates with updates overseen by Patrick Knowles Designs. Highlights include the finest American cheery joinery with rich burl inserts and a spectacular stonework package by Jeff Homchick.

“The yacht is ideally laid out for families with small children and/or grandchildren,” Schattenburg said. “The stairways and deck areas all have been modified for their safety. What’s more, there is a crew lounge forward of the galley that can be used as an informal ‘country kitchen’ where kids can eat while the adults enjoy the chef’s creations at the elegant dining table in the salon or from one of the three outdoor dining options.”

The Yacht accommodates 8-10 guests in four luxuriously appointed staterooms, including a full-beam master suite with king bed, main-deck VIP and two queen cabins, all with en-suite baths. Adding to the layout is a convertible sky-lounge that doubles as a fifth stateroom, complete with full-size bath and separate shower.

Superyacht Sea Owl is listed at $10,500,000