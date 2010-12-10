Superyacht Seaflower Sold by YCO

Seaflower, the 40m superyacht built by Feadship in 2002, was recently announced as sold by the YCO London office. Broker Will Christie represented the buyer with Neff Yacht Sales assisting the sale.

Designed by De Voogt Naval Architects with an extremely luxurious interior from Larvor, Superyacht Seaflower won the Superyacht Society Design Award in 2003. Offering generous interior spaces through her 8.5m beam, Seaflower was custom-built to offer an idyllic and comfortable luxury cruise experience.

Superyacht Seaflower is easily able to accommodate 10 guests in 5 well designed staterooms, comprising of one owner’s cabins, two double cabins and two twin cabins.