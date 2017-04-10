Superyacht Sealyon: Effortless Modern Style

The crisp whites of Argent Design's interior emphasise the generous space on board (thanks to a 7.39-metre (24’ft) beam), but nowhere more notably than in the open, uninterrupted main saloon; where ample dining space meets relaxation for formal gatherings or laid back afternoons on the water.

Heavy uses of glass and instances of green flora and fauna characterise the interior, adorned in silver artifacts and kept open with a creative use of blue LED lighting and expertly placed mirrors.

Moving through to the Master Cabin and office, soft greys create a sense of softness in the bedroom while marble and cleaner whites work with individual pops of celebrity-inspired artwork in the bathroom.

The true secret to the luxury of the Master Cabin comes from matching its grey and whites to the crystal blues and mountain greens of any sought-after destination, thanks to subtle colour work and wide and open windows.

Its guest twin cabins, one grey and one blue, are clean and uncluttered with ample light streaming in from large windows, offering an airy take on an often confining area. From inside to out, the huge exterior spaces are where Sealyon truly stands out, with spacious Jacuzzi, several sunpads and al-fresco dining on the sundeck and flowing stairs from top to bottom to take you seamlessly to the sea.

With space on board for 8 guests in 4 spacious cabins, this 2007-built motor yacht is an idyllic island cruiser which matches external space with internal luxury. Sealyon is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson, with interior insight photography by Superyachts.com.