Built by JMV Industries in 2003 and refitted in 2008 by CMN, the 43 metre Senso One holds records for the fastest time from Guadeloupe to Antigua, the West Coast Hawaii Pacific Record and the 100-year Rolex Transatlantic Challenge Record.

“She was designed to be the world’s most cutting-edge racing schooner,” says YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele. “The goal was to beat the Charlie Barr Transatlantic Record for a monohull. In October 2003 she succeeded… smashing it by almost two days.”

“When it comes to racing she is an absolute joy,” adds Bertrand. “But she needn’t just be about the racing. She is one of the most spacious schooners on the market today… and that space easily be converted to accommodation.”

Several layouts of her Philipe Briand design have already been studied by the existing owner of Senso One with a view to giving her all the space and comfort you would expect from the very best luxury sailing yachts.

“Her interior layout and the rare volume she enjoys means there are several excellent options when it comes to refitting her,” continues Bertrand, “plenty of ideas for her new owner to choose from.”

Senso One is an idyllic superyacht for a buyer in search of speed and performance but wanting the freedom to convert for private or charter use, now exclusively for sale through YPI Brokerage.