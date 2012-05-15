This leviathan was drawn up by the internationally renowned designer Espen Oeino; offering her owner and guests seven spacious decks, a hangar, two helicopter pads and a large sea-water swimming pool which can accommodate a service craft and submarine with a diving depth of up to 100m.

All 4,500 square metres of her internal space was designed by Pascale Reymond from Reymond Langton Design and creates an atmosphere of ultimate luxury for her owner alongside Fincantieri’s reliable construction expertise and innovative marine engineering.

This outstanding vessel was Fincantieri Yachts' first step into the superyacht market, and with Y.CO managing her charter career across the Caribbean and West Mediterranean in Winter and Summer, she has a long and successful career on the water ahead of her. For more information on her availability for charter, click here.