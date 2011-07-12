Successfully launched and delivered one month ahead of schedule in November 2010, this striking yacht follows the legacy of the Oceanco Y700 range; which includes award winning yachts such as Amevi, Alfa Nero, Anastasia, Vibrant Curiosity and Sunrays.

Designed and built in collaboration with Nuvolari & Lenard, Azure Naval Architects and interior decorator, Molly Isaksen, Seven Seas is an outstanding master piece which has made an impression in the superyacht industry with its modern lines and distinctive contemporary style.

Boasting an impressive amount of internal space, Seven Seas features accommodation for twelve guests in one Master suite, two VIP suites and for guest cabins, with extra space for 23 crew members.

One of the most characteristic things about her design is her signature Oceanco infinity swimming pool on the aft deck which can be transformed into a helipad. However, an innovative highlight is a projector, which will throw an image on the aft glass wall of the pool allowing her owner and guests to take in the latest movies whilst relaxing.

Furthermore, the main salon is fully equipped with a professional projection system and a 5x2m screen which, coupled with two rows of raked seating, can transform into a screening theatre. Adjacent to the main salon is an imposing 250m2 area, which can host everything from casual al fresco dining to a black-tie gala.

Oceanco will be proudly exhibiting at the Monaco Yacht Show this year and showcasing this stunning yacht (berth R01) which was, without question, one of the focal launches of 2010.