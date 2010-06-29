Launched in 2005, this 41 metre Heesen displacement yacht was voted Best Motor Yacht in the ShowBoats International Awards 2006. Since then, M/Y Seven Sins has stood as one of the most sought after yachts of her size on the global charter market, booking almost 100 days of charter a year.

The highly acclaimed tri-deck motor yacht holds the ability to reach 14 knots top speed through her twin Caterpillar 3412 E 1000hp engines, all the while offering enviable comfort.

Her YPI Broker, Matt Albert, said, “Seven Sins was THE groundbreaking displacement yacht from Heesen Shipyard. … She certainly played an important role in the subsequent global success of their later models.”

Seven Sins remains an eye-catching example of nautical engineering today, standing testament to the time poured into her design by her current and only owner, who was present throughout her construction.

“Seven Sins is his seventh yacht,” adds Matt “That pretty much says it all.”

Using her own personal “Seven” theme, M/Y Seven Sins operates with a crew of seven; an unusual feat for a yacht of this size. YPI Broker Matt Albert stated “Proof, if more is needed, of the quality of the shipyard’s original construction.”

Seven Sins has already proven herself on Atlantic crossings, remaining a comfortable yacht for long range cruising. Exceptionally stable at sea and also offers extreme comfort at anchor to all guests through her zero speed stabilisers. Even those less accustomed to spending longer periods at sea will benefit from the outstanding quality of comfort whilst at sea.

Seven Sins can accommodate ten guests in five, well appointed and luxurious cabins; offering one Master, two VIP and two Twins in an interior laden with cherry wood panelling, teak and ebony parquetry. Seven Sins also holds one of the largest sky lounges for a yacht of her size alongside a Jacuzzi on the sun deck.

Matt Albert stated, “Given her pedigree she is very competitively priced,” says Matt. “Seven Sins is one of those rare examples of a yacht that looks just as good today as when the world first set eyes on her five years ago. She is a sleek, comfortable, head turning yacht and an absolute ‘must-see’ for any serious buyer.”

Motor Yacht Seven Sins is now on the market with YPI Brokerage and Camper & Nicholsons for an asking price of €16,000,000.