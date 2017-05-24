Superyacht Sherakhan: Exploring True Sophistication

A luxury vessel in all its glory is Sherakhan, showcasing sophistication, elegance, character and tradition all at once. Take its exterior by KMC & KHMB Enkhuizen; bold, striking and classic in every sense, or its interior elegance by designer Claudia Rijntjes; teracotta textures and a warm, cosy palette bursting with visual allure, add in its unique features? Its a charter choice to be envied.

A Nod to Tradition

Like any complete refit, her interior is a timeless masterpiece with the modern embelishments to match. Whilst a warm colour palette of oak hues, soft silhouettes and handmade wool carpets offer a classic character and the comfort of home, its welcomed updates of glass and stainless steel, crystal-drop light fixtures and minamilist spotlighting bring a refreshing glitz to this iconic 69.65m power force. As you progress into its 13 staterooms, its silky vibrant reds, velvet oranges and rich plums transform the palette into a contemporary space full of glamour and sophistication.

Unique Features

Dine under the stars for up to 26 guests at the grand dining table, as you gaze above the open atrium nearly 6 meters high, its ability to pour in natural light and connect you to the outdoors offers a sublime evening that feels almost al-fresco. For true outdoor living, take to the deck to sip a fresh Martini in its 18-person glass bottom jacuzzi as the sun gently beats down. If that doesn't lure you into Sherakhan's captivating essence, take a peak into each cabin where interestingly the names of the rooms take on a different note. Each are named after famous authors, as well as including an appropriate book or two inside for your guests, distinguishing this superyacht with a character and charm unlike any other vessel.

An Escape on the Water

Like any charter escape, her interior boasts a master suite with all the perks and pleasantries you could desire, like a bedroom Jacuzzi for a sublime afternoon dip. For a further delve into serenity, discover the Spa La Sirène’ fitted with handcrafted mosaic, for an enchanting sense of the orient on the water. Fitted with a Finnish sauna, a cold water tub as well as a hot water Jacuzzi to unwind, a therapist on board can delight you with a Swedish, Hot Stone, or Balinese massage. When you are ready to leave the arresting opulence of Sherakhan and looking for a dose of adventure, spend an afternoon on its jet skis, laser dinghies or floating trampoline, for endless adrenaline and excitement.

M/Y Sherakhan is available to Charter with IYC in the Caribbean for the Winter Season and the West and East Mediterranean in the Summer Season.