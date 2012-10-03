Superyacht Sherakhan: Unrivalled World Cruising

Sherakhan is a 70 metre motor yacht which was built in 1965 and was then fully re-commissioned in 2005. Styled and designed by KMC & KHMB Enkhuizen, Sherakhan is one of the many striking vessels in the Y.CO charter fleet.

Not only does Sherakhan boast a timeless design, but this long-distance cruiser has a range of 3,500 nautical miles and space for up to 26 guests in 13 spacious bespoke cabins.

Just one of the impressive features on board Sherakhan is the luxurious dining room for 22 guests, hosted in a 7m Atrium bathed in natural light which filters down through a glass bottomed 18 person Jacuzzi.

Sherakhan is available for charter and sale through Y.CO.