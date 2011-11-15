Featuring two water jets and a pair of 4,613 horsepower MTU engines - combined with a high-quality design by world leading designer Espen Oeino - Shooting Star is supremely comfortable, quiet, manoeuvrable and capable of over 45 knots; yet, she can go from full speed to stop in just three boat lengths.

Thanks to an ultra-light construction, Shooting Star uses less fuel and has a lower environmental impact than traditionally built craft, yet the interior cuts no corners in terms of luxury, thanks to ingenious use of light materials and meticulous attention to detail.

Her interior design, formulated by Art-Line, offers those on board a light and airy living environment with a Scandinavian influence; featuring maple woods, leather and cream fabrics in a curved and well-lit concept. Shooting Star also offers space for up to ten guests in one Master cabin, one Double, two Twin and one Convertible.

Superyacht Shooting Star is now available for sale through Y.CO for an asking price of €18.5 million.