Her Central Agents at YPI Charter have recently announced her availability in the West Mediterranean, highlighting the appeal that this yacht has on most charter guests.

YPI Charter has noted this superyacht as an excellent performance vessel which holds undeniable stability thanks to a Bruce King design and a fantastic Captain who has been with the boat for five years.

She offers guests a range of relaxing and entertaining possibllities on board from al fresco dining and comfortable lounging to a full range of water toys. For those charterers who crave superior performance, Signe has the advantage of a large centre board which grants high windward performance and stability while still allowing for access into shallow bays and harbours.

Her most recent refit has ensured she features sumptuous fittings with painted panelling and satin-varnished wood timbers and floors.

For more information on chartering Signe, click here.