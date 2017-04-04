The largest yacht on display in Singapore this week, Silver Fast was introduced to the water in 2015 and has since acted as the flagship for the distinctive Silver Yachts fleet.

Measuring 77-metres (252’7”ft), speed, engineering and cutting-edge style come together to create a yacht which is truly different thanks to exterior styling by Espen Oeino.

Responsible for the entire fleet, Espen explained that the Silver Yachts range itself is a different concept to modern yachting; built with a super-efficient nature thanks to its design. The volume distribution is stretched out, instead of vertically stacked, giving the design a slimmer shape, shallow draft and high-speed results.

The engineering of the boat enhances that design, boasting a modest ‘power plant’, which provides fantastic fuel consumption results with a cruising speed of 18-20 knots.

Famously able to bridge the gap between Australia and Europe in just 21 days, Silver Fast is at home in major global superyacht hubs such as Dubai or Monaco, but equally comfortable in the depths of the Caribbean.

The Vain Interiors design throughout creates an added depth of solace thanks to a stripped back take on modern style. Complimented by a range of beautiful furnishings and perfectly paired art, Silver Fast's interior works to enhance the unique nature, and overall experience, of the yacht.

This is one of the must-see superyachts at any show and an undoubtedly unavoidable attraction at the Singapore Yacht Show. Superyachts.com interviewed the Owner of Silver Fast to discuss the lifestyle of the British Virgin Islands, read the full story here.