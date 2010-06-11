Silver Zwei, the 73m, all aluminium motor yacht, originally travelled 5,103nm in under twelve days with an average speed of 8.26nm and a fuel usage of 18 litres per nautical mile.



The stunning superyacht Silver Zwei is currently on her way to Singapore on her new voyage. Her trip will take her around the Pakistan and Indian Coastline for maximum freedom from shipping lanes and possible danger zones for pirate encounters. Continuing south, below Southern India and Sri Lanka, they will then head toward Sumatra and finally head through the Malacca straits to Singapore. Silver Zwei and her crew are expected to reach their destination on the 17th of June 2010.

M/Y Silver Zwei, sister ship to superyacht Silver, was designed by leading designer Espen Oeino and custom built by an Australian Yacht builder, Hanseatic Marine.

The superyacht holds a sharp, agile and lightweight construction with a contemporary aesthetic, able to reach speeds of 27 knots whilst only consuming around 400 litres an hour at speeds of 18-19 knots, with a range of 4,500nm.