As committed Platinum sponsors of the annual event for the next three years, Yachting Developments was thrilled to have Silvertip win the regatta, regarding it as 'the icing on the cake'.



Reigning champion Silvertip is a 34metre (111ft) composite sloop built by Yachting Developments and won both the International Superyacht Society award for Best Sailing Yacht and the Showboats Design Award for Best Sailing Yacht after her launch in 2002.



Since her launch, Silvertip has clocked thousands of nautical miles and still with her original owner.