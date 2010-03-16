The 50m full displacement motor yacht was launched from the Heesen shipyard in Oss in the presence of her owners, who christened her SKY.

SKY is a fully customized 50m motor yacht of over 500GT (approx. 650GT). The superyacht features naval architecture by Heesen’s in-house naval architects, whilst her exterior styling was drawn by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

The yacht’s contemporary and masculine interior, decorated predominantly with Makassar cabinetry and featuring carbon-fibre and stainless steel detailing, was designed by the New York-based interior designers Mojo-Stumer Associates.

Mark Stumer says: “The architecture of the interior was created to reinforce a linear spatial quality without sacrificing internal headroom. Mundane elements of everyday life, such as televisions, kitchen equipment, and storage units, have been concealed to express immaculate symmetry. This yacht has the window glazing employing an external butt-joint to eliminate dominant vertical mullions”.

Superyacht SKY can accommodate 12 guests in four guest cabins and one owner’s suite. The owner’s suite is located forward on the main deck and features a bathroom equipped with a custom-made steam shower.

The two twin-bedded guest cabins are located amidships on the lower deck, aft of the two VIP double cabins. All cabins are equipped with private en suite shower rooms.



Superyacht SKY boasts a fully equipped fitness area on the sundeck, where the custom made octagonal spa pool occupies the forward element of this partially sheltered deck area.



Powered by twin MTU engines, SKY can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots, and has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Motor yacht SKY is scheduled for delivery in April 2010, after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.