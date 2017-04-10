With 4 cabins, room for 8 guests and 3 crew members, the 2015 built vessel really packs a punch when it comes to use of space. Her dramatic saloon spans the length of the main deck, making it more than easy to retire from an expansive dining area into a more than spacious lounge area, or out into the open air.

Cabins echo this spatial design success with ease, making use of the subtle colour palate and opulent textures we’ve learnt is a sure recipe for interior triumph. In fact, no element of Skye’s interior looks out of place, noting that attention to detail is the most important part of piecing together an interior for a yacht of this size.

Whilst shimmering metal work is matched only by the shimmering silks that drape the owner’s suite, her furnishings are delicate and ooze just the right level of luxury. Turquoise-hues lift the natural tones of off-white resulting in the most decadent dining experience and of course, complimenting her metallic blue exterior.

Mixing Italian style with sophistication and simplicity, Skye is the definition of a spacial triumph with an Interior that makes anything bigger seem rather uneccessary. Motor yacht Skye is available for sale through Certified Yachts.