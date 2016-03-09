Superyacht Solandge has become something of an iconic vessel in the global fleet due to her extreme versatility and incredible use of space on board. Built by the yard responsible for game-changing launches such as Azzam, Octopus and the new Project Omar, Solandge can accommodate up to sixteen guests in eight elegant staterooms.

Thanks to her 2,899 GT volume, Solandge is still spacious, even with a full guest list on board. The use of intricately developed interiors over her six decks has earned global attention, and the notable elements such as two jacuzzis, DJ podium, 5.5m swimming pool, full gym, sauna and spa and state-of-the-art cinema, means this is an incredible yacht for both charter and potential owners.

Not only is Solandge now available through Moran Yacht & Ship, but has undergone a recent €6m price reduction from €175m to €169m.