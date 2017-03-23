Starting life as Project Nikki, Solandge hit the water in 2013 and quickly embarked on an incredibly successful charter career, which was also managed by the international brokerage house.

Solandge was not only known across the superyacht community for her sleek Espen Oeino exterior and expert Lurssen construction, but for the lifestyle on board. Featuring a rich, eclectic interior by Rodriguez and Dolker & Voges over huge voluminous spaces, Solandge held the key to the perfect charter, or the ideal home away from home.

Across the interior, Solandge offered everything from gyms, spas, saunas and cinema to the DJ booth of the party deck and 5.5-metre swimming pool on the aft.

Listed for sale at an asking price of €155,000,000, Solandge’s status as an instant classic is confirmed by the sale, and the exciting future ahead of her with a new owner. We look forward to bringing you more news on the sale, as and when it emerges.