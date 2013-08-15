Superyacht Solandge Undergoes Sea Trials

Designed by Espen Oeino, with an interior styling by Aileen Rodriguez, Solandge (a.k.a. Project Niki) is the 62nd largest yacht in the world and has been testing her cruising abilities in the North Sea this week.

"The interior has classical touches with contemporary back drop," explains interior designer Aileen Rodriguez. "The unique mix of rare and striking materials gives the yacht its ultimate look and luxurious style."

Solandge is set to start her career in the Caribbean this winter, however for the time being she is currently getting used to cruising on colder waters.