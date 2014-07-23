Built for unparalleled pleasure by an owner with true experience of life on the water, this superyacht provides every element a good charter experience should have. Lürssen Yachts were an integral part of team who have created an iconic yacht in terms of design, style, performance and experience, right down to the finest details.

Drawing on the extensive design expertise of Espen Oeino to create a timeless exterior profile, the high-quality construction ethics of Lürssen Yachts, the versatile interior style of Aileen Rodriguez with Dölker & Voges and the project management knowledge of Richard Masters of Master Yachts, Solandge is an iconic yacht and a great example of an adaptable luxury yachting lifestyle.

“We are happy that we have met the high expectations of the owner in terms of product quality and being able to deliver within budget and on time,” confirms a statement from Lürssen. “We are looking forward to Solandge finding her place amongst her peers as a remarkable statement in large yacht construction, based on an excellent design and superb engineering skills.”

Espen Oeino has given Solandge very harmonious proportions and, with a length of 85.10 metres and a beam of 13.80 metres, she boasts extraordinary volumes. Accommodating all requirements, she still maintains sleek and very elegant lines, which are punctuated by her dark blue hull and the significant white stripe highlighting the exemplary design work.

Interior designer Aileen Rodriguez explained why Solandge’s luxurious style enhances the experience on board: “The interior has classical touches with a contemporary backdrop, making it a transitional interior. The unique mix of rare and striking materials gives the yacht its ultimate look and luxurious style.”

Stepping on board Solandge, guests are witness to a stunning open area before walking through the main entrance into the wooden floor and onyx inlay floored foyer, you are instantly captured by the golden “Tree of Life” – a unique lighted sculpture where more than 1,200 points of light act as tropical rain drops that bring coloured glass flowers to bloom. This shimmering tree is approximately 16 metres (50 feet) high and covers the entire height from the tank deck up to the bridge deck.

The Main Deck is where all of the guest cabins are located. They are all in a transitional design between a clean backdrop running through the rest of the boat and a selection of wood veneers to add a classical twist. Each cabin is designed with the same beautiful mother of pearl inlays and individual colours.

As you leave the Main Deck and move toward the owner's deck, you reach the Master suite, which includes a private office, separate his and hers dressing room and bathroom, and then the stateroom itself which overlooks the bow of the boat and has its own private Jacuzzi. The Main suite has a beautiful array of handmade Italian furnishings and consists of a private dining area, a desk area for her with a leather inlayed top and a custom chest of drawers.

Walking upwards from deck to deck, the boat feels more casual and relaxed until you reach the sundeck, you arrive onto a beach club that captures the feeling of “Nikki Beach” on board Solandge.

An elegant bar clad in gold can be found on the sundeck, surrounded by 14 bar chairs covered in gold leather flanked by two flatscreens and a Jacuzzi with a transparent dance floor top for parties, including the ever essential DJ console.

However, aside from incredible features such as a fully functioning spa, a cinema room, sauna and spacious, luxurious accommodations, there are other dimensions on board Solandge which makes her an ultimately versatile charter yacht.

After we were tendered to the yacht by her warm and generous crew, we were told that the team placed extreme importance on the happiness of the Captain and Crew. With truly spacious crew accommodations, we were also witness to the skills of the head chef, who strives to make every creation adventurous and perfect.

When you take Solandge’s expansive layout, welcoming interior, fun lifestyle on board, ideal entertainment capabilities and extreme comfort on board, it’s easy to see why this yacht is an attractive opportunity for every kind of charter guest and a matter of pride for the truly experienced team.