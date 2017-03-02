Only on the market for a short period of time with Princess Yachts Monaco prior to being sold, the 40m Solaris truly epitomises what Princess Yachts sets out to achieve in every build- an experience of the exceptional.

The M-class range offers just this, 50 years of inspired craftsmanship distilled into a world-class flagship experience for its owners. Beautifully proportioned throughout, personalised details refined to perfection, and a haven of relaxation to be enjoyed.

The 40m Solaris encapsulates this perfectly, with a popularity stemmed from her stunning interior, designed by close friend of Princess Yachts Monaco, Mark Berryman. Its neutral colour palette, and rich textures exude luxury, where the designers acute attention to detail is evident in its styling.

Solaris represents everything one could desire in a superyacht, distinguished by the Princess M Class range; her voluminous deck and interior space lead the way in the provision of comfort. Her fold-down balconies and sophisticated reading corners provide the perfect escape whilst her state-of-the-art entertainment system makes entertaining friends and family idyllic.

The fleet of the Princess Yachts M Class range has proven popularity in both the private and charter markets, with this new sale in particular exemplifying its success.