Spirit's exterior design holds a proven and distinctive Wave Piercer hull with sleek lines designed by Bakewell-White Yacht Design.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 3412E, 1400hp engines, superyacht Spirit can achieve a cruising speed of around 18 knots and a max speed of 24 knots aided by her GRP hull and superstructure.

Offering an 10.8m beam and a 2.1m draft, M/Y Spirit's interior features extremely wide spaces and luxurious furnishings, finishing’s and entertainment systems designed by Ken Freivokh.



M/Y Spirit can accommodate 10 guests in full luxury with a master stateroom, four en-suite guest rooms and two guest staterooms.