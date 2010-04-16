Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Superyacht Spirit for sale with Ocean

By B. Roberts

The 35m superyacht Spirit is for sale with brokerage firm Ocean Independence. Built in 2004 by New Zealand Yachts to MCA standards, M/Y Spirit is designed for an exceptionally smooth cruising experience.

Spirit's exterior design holds a proven and distinctive Wave Piercer hull with sleek lines designed by Bakewell-White Yacht Design.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 3412E, 1400hp engines, superyacht Spirit can achieve a cruising speed of around 18 knots and a max speed of 24 knots aided by her GRP hull and superstructure.

Offering an 10.8m beam and a 2.1m draft, M/Y Spirit's interior features extremely wide spaces and luxurious furnishings, finishing’s and entertainment systems designed by Ken Freivokh.

M/Y Spirit can accommodate 10 guests in full luxury with a master stateroom, four en-suite guest rooms and two guest staterooms.

By B. Roberts
More news About…
Yachts in this story
More news From ...
Brokerage News