Originally built in 1991, Spirit of Bowfish was once renowned as being one of the finest sailing yachts in the world. Since then she has been kept immaculate after undertaking a major refit in 2000 before a technical refit in 2009 which was completed this year.

S/Y Spirit of Bowfish is sporty, fast and easy to handle with a small crew, offering an investment in pleasure. Dahm International have heralded the sailing yacht as majestically smooth to sail at any speed due to her hydraulic furling system, equipped on all sails.

Designed by Peter Sijm and the Jongert design team, sailing yacht Spirit of Bowfish is a genuine sloop-rigged steel superyacht that combines tradition with innovation in terms of looks, comfort, equipment and performance. S/Y Spirit of Bowfish also holds a notable spacious open cockpit and closed deck saloon, offering unrestricted views across the yacht.

The elegant Jongert sailing yacht offers one comfortable owners suite, two guest cabins and two crew cabins. Spirit of Bowfish was being held for an asking price of €2,870,000.