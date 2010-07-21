Launched in 2005, the 36m Squalo is a superb example of the renowned work of designers Stefano Righini and Carlo Galeazzi. Comfortably sleeping up to 10 guests in 5 double cabins all with ensuite facilities, the yacht has been immaculately maintained by her current meticulous owner.

“Many Yachts of this size make you feel like you are compromising on something,” explains YPI broker Matt Albert. “Moreover, the Azimuts, and in particular the 116 Series, give you everything you need in terms of performance, comfort and style. Squalo reaches a top speed of 25 knots powered by two 2000hp MTU, her beautifully designed planing hull slicing easily through the water.”

The Azimut 116 has also been built to also offer plenty of light and space throughout. “It feels exceptionally spacious and airy,” says YPI Broker Will Allen. “The full beam mid-ships Owner’s Cabin has large through hull windows that fill the area with lots of natural light; the long run of the flybridge is ideal for lovers of the sun. There is also more space for relaxing in the cockpit area, with a large table seating twelve.”

Superyacht Squalo sails with a crew of 5 and is now on the market for sale exclusively through YPI at an asking price of 5,900,000.

“She is one of the most immaculately kept yachts I have seen,” adds Matt Albert, “and is very competitively priced. For those in search of a fun and stylish yacht they can trust… Squalo most definitely warrants a visit.”

M/Y Squalo is now available for inspection in Turkey.