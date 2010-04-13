Featuring exterior stylng by Ward Setzer, the fibreglass yacht offers generous deck spaces and a touch and go helipad on the flybridge to ensure that guests can arrive in style.

Status Quo’s interior is designed by Pavlik Yacht Design and Richmond Yachts. The elegant lounge with custom sofas and custom designed cocktail tables is ideal for entertaining guests. A formal dining room, separated from the saloon by an entertainment centre, can seat up to 12 guests at a custom mahogany table complemented by Sapele and Pomele woodwork.

Superyacht Status Quo can sleep 12 guests in six staterooms comprising a full-beam master suite, VIP cabin, three Queen staterooms and one twin room.

With twin DDC/MTU engines, Status Quo can reach a top speed of 18 knots.



Motor yacht Status Quo is for sale with an asking price of $30 million. She is currently undergoing sea trials and outfitting before her delivery.