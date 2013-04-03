Superyacht Streamline Sold by IYC

Sleek, aggressively styled and futuristic, Streamline was designed by Cor D. Rover Design and boasts an interior styling by Luca Dini and Frédéric Mechiche. Streamline is capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots to an ocean-crossing range of 4,000nm at 12 knots.

Able to accommodate up to ten guests in five double cabins, this impressively styled yacht was listed at an asking price of €15,900,000 and is the latest brokerage movement to come from International Yacht Collection.