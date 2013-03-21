Designed by Frank Mulder and constructed by the Cheoy Lee shipyard in 1995, Summerwind is the flagship of the yard’s Global Series and maintains her timeless look even today.

Thanks to a 29’ beam Summerwind is a spacious luxury yacht capable of accommodating up to 10 guests in six staterooms. Her exterior areas also provide ample space for relaxing and hosting whilst her lavish interiors create an opulent home on the water.

Listed for sale at an impressive €2,950,000, Summerwind has now been successfully sold by Chamberlain Yachts International.