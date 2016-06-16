Swan is currently undergoing the final phases of her annual maintenance at the Derecktor shipyard and is the latest addition to the global sales market. This immaculately maintained superyacht features a number of enviable features primed for the charter market, or personal use with friends and family.

Her six cabin layout, helicopter-ready deck and huge sundeck are built for space, enjoyment and welcoming guests on board in style. Her pedigree Italian design and construction from Stefano Natucci and Benetti has created ample space for up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, while her interior design provides the luxurious atmosphere.

We’ve been provided with an exclusive first look at her newly updated exterior, however for more information on the latest addition to the global brokerage market, click here or get in touch with Denison Superyacht Division here.