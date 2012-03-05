Superyacht Syrenka joins Moran Charter Fleet
Moran Yacht & Ship has announced a new addition to the firm’s already impressive charter fleet, the 41.7m (137’) Palmer Johnson superyacht Syrenka.
Having undergone an extensive refit just this year, Syrenka has been introduced back into the water to continue her extremely popular charter career.
Custom built by Palmer Johnson in 1994, this sophisticated superyacht has been appointed with a refreshingly comfortable interior featuring supple leathers and Ralph Lauren soft furnishings.
Notable enhancements include extra-wide passageways, an elevator and wheelchair accessibility on three decks.
Syrenka is capable of accommodating up to ten guests in five spacious staterooms, and is available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship across the Caribbean and Bahamas over winter and New England over the summer.