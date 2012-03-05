Having undergone an extensive refit just this year, Syrenka has been introduced back into the water to continue her extremely popular charter career.

Custom built by Palmer Johnson in 1994, this sophisticated superyacht has been appointed with a refreshingly comfortable interior featuring supple leathers and Ralph Lauren soft furnishings.

Notable enhancements include extra-wide passageways, an elevator and wheelchair accessibility on three decks.

Syrenka is capable of accommodating up to ten guests in five spacious staterooms, and is available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship across the Caribbean and Bahamas over winter and New England over the summer.