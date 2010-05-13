Superyacht Talal launched by Tecnomar

The sophisticated, semi-planing tri-deck Talal is constructed entirely from GRP and built to Rina Class and Maltese Cross specifications.

M/Y Talal has a length of 45m, becoming the largest superyacht to launch from the Italian shipyard.

The sleek superyacht Talal was tailor-made for the owner, featuring elegant and simple exterior lines with a stunning interior from Study Luxury Projects of Ancona, designed in collaboration with the owner and the shipyard.

Motor yacht Talal’s interior is steeped in a graceful and classic design. Wood finishes and marbles from the Middle East complement woven carpets. Sophisticated touches throughout the yacht include Swarovski chandeliers and handmade glass. The yacht also holds an exquisite private elevator, which leads to the owner’s cabin on the bridge deck.

Superyacht Talal can reach a top speed of 27 knots through her twin 16V 4000 M90 MTU engines, which develop 3654 hp each.