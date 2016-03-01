This auction is part of One Night for One Drop, a unique one-time-only show and event performed in Las Vegas by artists from Cirque du Soleil alongside special celebrity guests.

Proceeds go towards helping communities in need around the world gain sustainable access to safe water. The highest bidder will win an unforgettable experience for up to 10 guests onboard Tiara in South East Asia.

Designed for ocean sailing, the yacht is exceptionally stable with excellent sea handling qualities and a full sail inventory – a sailor’s dream. She is set up for serious fun onboard: a 4x4m Bedouin tent can be erected on the aft deck for relaxing romantic evenings and movie nights, the forward tender hatch converts into a Jacuzzi, and guests can dance under the stars thanks to a full DJ setup on deck. Spacious interiors in rich flamed mahogany and leather feature genuine 1930s art deco detailing.

For even more fun on the water, Tiara comes with a vast selection of toys including Seabobs, windsurfers, kayaks, wakeboards, hydrofoil & towables. Guests can try kitesurfing, with full equipment and a trained instructor onboard.

This package also includes a unique diving experience by Dive Butler International, with instructors in diving and freediving, and a Marine Biologist to enhance your knowledge of the underwater scenescape. Tiara is the first luxury yacht PADI dive centre to offer an onboard Dive Butler International package, making it one of the most well-appointed dive yachts on the water. Bidding is now open and starts at $100,000 (terms & conditions apply).

Tiara’s standard charter rates start at $200,000pw. This package including Dive Butler International has a value of $250,000. To place a bid, go to bit.ly/onedrop-auction. To find out more, bidders can also go to y.co/one-night-for-one-drop.