Time For Us holds the classic quality and high standards of a Feadship yacht and is highly maintained after her refit in 2007/2008. She features interior design by John Munford Designs, offering palatial luxury aboard a yacht that presents a sophisticated look and expert craftsmanship. The interior design offers a classic touch with dark wood panelling topped off with elements that prove a keen eye for detail and good use of space.

The displacement yacht holds a state-of-the-art stabilization system to reduce roll motion and enhance comfort with additional ‘at anchor’ stabilisers. Time For Us is also capable of a cruising speed of 13 knots with the possibility to take it to a max speed of 16 knots allowing a range of 5700nm.

The superyacht can comfortably house up to twelve guests in five suites ranging from one owner's cabin, two double cabins and two twins. Time For Us can also accommodate thirteen crew members.

Time For Us is for sale with Burgess Yachts. She is listed with an asking price of $32,000,000.



Charter Time For Us

Superyacht Time For Us is also available for charter.