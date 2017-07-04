A Dramatic Vision

Externally, its visual allure is evident. The credibility of a Lurssen build, and glorious Espen Oeino lines appear as striking from afar as up-close, painting a sleek and stylish silhouette against a backdrop of any destination. Her colossal stature of sophistication makes her a true lady of the ocean, with all eyes on such a unique shape, perfect proportion and immaculate detail. With design focus from the outset, there is no doubt this vessel's glamour begins before you set sail, with an on board experience as enjoyable as the vision of her bodacious build.

Beach-Chic Living

As breathtaking as her exterior, Titania's Beach Club takes its guests into the ultimate euphoria, inviting them into ample deck space for miles of ocean views and lazy afternoons spent on its swim-up bar, where the sun beats down blissfully. With a swim platform at sea level, its design is an ode to the ocean, integrating guests into an immersive experience of the sea. As the evening turns to dusk, its deck space can be turned into a Night Club for any occasion, transforming its bright, modern day space into a glitzy hub of cocktails and pulsing beats for endless entertainment.

From Deck to Decedance

Its luxe and appeal doesn't end there. Step inside the sumptuous interior space with a style and quality derived only from the finest of interior designers. Her Francois Zuretti interior upgrade, just like their work on Oceanco's 62.30m Lady Christina's owes everything to traditionalism, ensuring it pays homage to classic stylings with a timeless elegance. Its cosy seating area and formal dining room marries warm woods, rich textures and expansive windows, allowing a generous pouring in of natural light. A design that is truly decedant, it invites guests to enjoy two master suites, a VIP cabin and four doubles, all with beautifully appointed marble bathrooms, boasting underfloor heating. Comfort here defines the very essence of your stay.

Meet the Masseuse

Titania cannot boast unrivalled relaxation simply by design alone. An unforgettable experience with a qualified Masseuse on board will transcend you into the depths of utopia in a sensory escape. Combine an Elemis and Carita face and body range with a unique Lime and Ginger Salt Scrub allowing you to delve into serenity as you breathe in the salty perfume of the ocean. Built for a sublime escape, its spa facilities distinguish this vessel as a true contender for oceanic indulgence.

6th-Deck Workouts

Titania paints the ultimate panoramic views to break a sweat or become the master of meditation with a 6th deck gymnasium. With the ocean right at your feet, its stunning enclosed glass veranda is another jaw-dropping design feature that ensures you are engulfed in an azure paradise, with a unique angle of nature at every corner. Being climate-controlled, this gymnasium allows you to enjoy the finest fitness equipment and on-board personal trainer in a temperature as cool and comfortable as you desire.

Azure Escapes

This Lurssen vessel prides itself on its Aqua Park, transforming it suddenly from a paradise portal of relaxation into an activity base for all the family to enjoy. Its complete water park deployed from the beach club adds further to an experience of being at harmony with the sea, providing a safe splash zone, inflatable slide, trampoline and climbing frame - for warm water afternoons basking in island bliss.

Available to charter with Burgess Yachts, for Summer cruising in the Mediterranean.