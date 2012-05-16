Like all major superyacht new-builds, Topaz is shrouded in mystery. All we know about this ethereal sea giant is that her vast size is reported to be between 144m to 147m alongside her position as the second largest yacht ever to be launched by the revered German shipyard after the 155m Al Said.

We’ll be reporting on more details as they emerge; however the only thing we can say for sure right now is that we are very much looking forward to tracking her career on the water across the future.

For more photos and an insight into her position in the World's Top 100 Largest Yachts rankings, click here.

Topaz video by Carl Groll - TheYachtPhoto.com