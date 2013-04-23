Read online now
Superyacht Triple 7 Sold by Edmiston & SuperYachtsMonaco

By Ben Roberts

SuperYachtsMonaco has announced the successful sale of the 67m superyacht Triple 7 with Edmiston's Alex Busher and Nathan Farrelly acting as the selling brokers.

Custom built by Nobiskrug in 2006, the sleek and sophisticated motor yacht Triple 7 was designed by Newcruise Yacht Projects & Design and offers ample accommodation for up to twelve guests in five cabins.

Her interior also comes from the drawing boards of Newcruise, boasting open, modern surroundings ideal for relaxation or entertaining.

Triple 7 has now been successfully sold by SuperYachtsMonaco & Edmiston after being listed at an asking price of €39,750,000.

