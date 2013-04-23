Custom built by Nobiskrug in 2006, the sleek and sophisticated motor yacht Triple 7 was designed by Newcruise Yacht Projects & Design and offers ample accommodation for up to twelve guests in five cabins.

Her interior also comes from the drawing boards of Newcruise, boasting open, modern surroundings ideal for relaxation or entertaining.

Triple 7 has now been successfully sold by SuperYachtsMonaco & Edmiston after being listed at an asking price of €39,750,000.