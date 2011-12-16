Considering €12 million has been spent on keeping her in meticulous condition, this is a perfect opportunity to acquire an award-winning superyacht. Named for her lucky hull number and built by the highly rated German yard Nobiskrug, she pioneered the use of huge windows to blur the distinction between interior and exterior.

With Newcruise’s cubist minimalist interior and her vast outdoor spaces, this yacht is as practical as she is beautiful. This is exemplified by her highly flexible layout: the master study can be converted into a single berth and the four guest suites on the lower deck can be transformed into two wonderful VIP suites. In the same vein, the forward sun deck is strengthened to double as a helipad, and the dining area can be separated from the main saloon using a semicircular set of blinds, or opened up into one huge entertaining space.

However, such pragmatism never gets in the way of luxury and style, her interiors have a timeless elegance and the master bath is carved from a single piece of Portuguese marble. This is rare chance to acquire such a well-designed yacht at a discounted rate that represents true value; Triple Seven’s huge indoor/ outdoor beach club is astounding, added to upgrades to her entertainment systems and scrupulous maintenance, it would be very easy to mistake this fine yacht for a brand new build.