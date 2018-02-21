Superyacht Turquoise Finds New Owner
One of the more renowned Turquoise-built superyachts on the water, this 55-metre (181’9” ft) comes from an era of art deco style with a stripped-back exterior and true global appeal. This attraction of true versatility was proven somewhat yesterday after being announced as sold by her brokers at IYC.
Her profile on the water is distinctive but reserved. After cruising the waters since 2011, the reputation of Turquoise precedes her and has enjoyed a successful charter career with international spotlights on both television and front covers across the world.
Following a refit in 2014, Turquoise’s updated H2-designed interiors accommodate 12 guests in comfort and opulence; boasting a grand array of interior furnishings with a neutral colour palette that offers warmth and homeliness through a seamless interior finish.
The twelve on board have everything at hand, from exterior spaces for evening dining and relaxation to ample space and total comfort on board with a highly-skilled crew of thirteen.
Listed at an asking price of $22,500,000, Turquoise was sold between in-house brokers Katya Grzeszczak and Frank Grzeszczak, and will now head out across the ocean with a new owner in a new chapter of life on the water.