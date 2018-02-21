Superyacht Turquoise Finds New Owner

Her profile on the water is distinctive but reserved. After cruising the waters since 2011, the reputation of Turquoise precedes her and has enjoyed a successful charter career with international spotlights on both television and front covers across the world.

Following a refit in 2014, Turquoise’s updated H2-designed interiors accommodate 12 guests in comfort and opulence; boasting a grand array of interior furnishings with a neutral colour palette that offers warmth and homeliness through a seamless interior finish.

The twelve on board have everything at hand, from exterior spaces for evening dining and relaxation to ample space and total comfort on board with a highly-skilled crew of thirteen.

Listed at an asking price of $22,500,000, Turquoise was sold between in-house brokers Katya Grzeszczak and Frank Grzeszczak, and will now head out across the ocean with a new owner in a new chapter of life on the water.