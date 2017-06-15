The stunning 55.4-metre superyacht Turquoise was drawn by Dubois Naval Architects, featuring gleaming lines ideal for a breakthrough thriller looking to showcase the exclusivity of yachting lifestyle.

However, with a rapidly advancing world of technology at our fingertips, we don’t have to wait for Hollywood stalwart Julia Stiles to show us around during the pilot episode, as we can now step on board through VR. Click here to see for yourself.

A world of luxury awaits those stepping on board, with Jacuzzi, open spaces across her exterior and a modern chic interior ideal for spending time away from the stress of terra firma.

“Without doubt this is a yacht that has been designed for entertaining,” adds Cecil Wright & Partner broker Henry Smith. “Positioning the very generous galley on the main deck means large numbers of guests can be catered for with minimal issue. The expansive sundeck lends itself to parties. I have been lucky enough to attend a few of these and the enormous sun pads and in particular the oversized Jacuzzi always come into play!”

Following a refit in 2014, the elegant and comfortable H2 interiors accommodate 12 guests in comfort and opulence. She boasts a stunning array of interior furnishing with a neutral color palette that offers warmth and homeliness through a seamless interior finish.

Its lounge areas; a splendid merging of sharp white, pastel grey and oak trimmings welcome a contemporary twist to an otherwise classic living space.

Discovering its master suite and series of guest rooms, lavish textures pay testament to the visual allure of European elegance; take its luxe blend of cappuccino with lashings of metallic, offering all the comfort of home one could desire.

Available for sale with Cecil Wright & Partners and charter with TWW Yachts, Turquoise is one of the finest yachts on both the market, and the water, today.