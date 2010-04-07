Built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1998 to a Lloyds Register Class and designed by celebrated designer Donald Starkey, Ultima III is a high quality luxury superyacht.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, Ultima III holds a 10.30m Beam and 3.64m draft giving a spacious interior. Designed by Jack C. Anderson, the interior uses rich wood and luxurious furnishings to give the yacht a true feeling of nautical luxury.



The tri-deck superyacht offers an expansive sundeck with Jacuzzi and generous sunbathing areas.



Ultima III can reach a top speed of 16 knots, cruising comfortably at 14 knots. Built for world cruising, the superyacht has a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles.



Superyacht Ultima III was listed with an asking price of €39,900,900