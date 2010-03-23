Sailing yacht Unplugged has benefitted from new paintwork, decks and machinery in 2001. She sports a sleek steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with a well maintained interior that can comfortably accommodate ten guests in five cabins.

Described as the “ultimate charter yacht”, Unpluged is ideal for entertaining. She offers dining areas both inside and out on deck, and is equipped with water toys including two Waverunners and a Laser 2000 sailing dinghy. Guests can also relax in the yacht’s plunge pool located on the fore deck.

Sailing yacht Unplugged has a cruising speed of 10 knots, with a range of 1500 nautical miles.



Unplugged is listed with an asking price of EUR€2.9 million ex tax.

