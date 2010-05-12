Superyacht Valquest for charter with YPI
Sailing yacht Valquest was built by Bloemsma Van Breemen in 2009. The sleek, 40.75m superyacht is available for charter through YPI Charter.
Superyacht Valquest, which is also for sale through YPI Brokerage, is brand new to the charter market with YPI Charter. The fast sloop is in pristine condition and features stunning, modern design from Dubois Naval Architects.
Valquest offers a spacious interior layout with accommodation for eight guests in four cabins. The split-level saloon offers a generous living area with plenty of natural light through large windows, whilst out on deck, she offers shaded al fresco dining and generous sunbathing areas.
Sailing yacht Valquest Charter Rates
Sailing yacht Valquest is available for charter this summer through YPI Charter in the east and west Mediterranean:
Summer High Season: Euro 89,000
Summer Low Season: Euro 79,000