Superyacht Valquest, which is also for sale through YPI Brokerage, is brand new to the charter market with YPI Charter. The fast sloop is in pristine condition and features stunning, modern design from Dubois Naval Architects.

Valquest offers a spacious interior layout with accommodation for eight guests in four cabins. The split-level saloon offers a generous living area with plenty of natural light through large windows, whilst out on deck, she offers shaded al fresco dining and generous sunbathing areas.

Sailing yacht Valquest Charter Rates

Sailing yacht Valquest is available for charter this summer through YPI Charter in the east and west Mediterranean:

Summer High Season: Euro 89,000

Summer Low Season: Euro 79,000