The new PJ150 is sure to turn heads, with her elegant cream-coloured hull and anthracite trim.

The yacht’s masculine interior blends soothing chocolate browns, creams and blues with fabrics from Aura. The owner’s suite and guest staterooms boast luxurious carpeting with en suite bathrooms featuring striking Apavisa lava silver tile and Matrix and Crema Rosal marbles.

The new PJ150 will arrive in the Mediterranean next month, giving Palmer Johnson an even higher profile in this ever important cruising ground.

Palmer Johnson has received an overwhelming response to the Sport Yacht concept, which began with the 120’ Cover Drive. The company has now delivered seven 120’s, four 135’s, six 150’s and three of their 123’ GRP Fly series yachts.



Palmer Johnson is keeping busy with 135’ hull number five; two 170’s; two 210’ Mega Sport Yachts and an 82m Global Explorer.